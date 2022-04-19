Tre Richardson getting more familiar with Kansas

“I got to see dorms, the Business building, which is what I want to major in, and basketball arena,” he said. “We pretty much toured the whole school.”

The academic part is important to Richardson who has a 4.15 GPA and picked up his first offer from Ivy League school Penn.

The visit on Monday was the most comprehensive visit where he was the only visitor on campus. He spent several hours talking with the coaches and hearing more about the academics.

Tre Richardson is starting to become very familiar with Lawrence and the Kansas football program. Last weekend he took his fourth unofficial visit to Kansas this year.

Being the only visitor scheduled also gave him the opportunity to spend more with the coaching staff.

“It was great from the moment I got out the car until the moment I got in the car,” Richardson said. “It was great spending time with each coach at different times and learning how I would be used there.”

Richardson went through the visit with his mother KaWanda and she liked the information provided about the academic side.

“She liked how interested they were and how the academics are she also liked the NIL stuff,” he said.

Richardson has been around running backs Jonathan Wallace several times because the Jayhawks like his potential in the backfield. He also spent time around other members on the staff.

“I spent the most time equally with each coach I got a certain amount of time with each coach,” Richardson said. “I learned about the culture of KU and academics that I never knew.”

During the recent visits he has met with head coach Lance Leipold.

“I’m getting to know him very well and see what a good head coach he is,” he said.

Richardson’s name is starting to garner more interest and is seeing more college coaches start to add him on social media.

“But KU stays in contact the most,” he said.