Trevor Kardell came up with his first career touchdown catch against Duke. He hauled in a six-yard pass from Jalon Daniels that was the first score of the game.

“It was incredible,” he said. “First one ever, it was awesome. You know, as soon as the play was called, I knew it was coming. They did show blitz which we had not worked in practice, but we still made it work, and that roar of the crowd was something else.”

Kardell, who signed with KU to play football and baseball, said offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is using several tight ends in a variety of ways.

“As you guys know, all different kinds of personnel and whatnot,” Kardell said. “One play Jared's in, one play Mason's in, one play Tevita's in, one play I'm in. That really helps during practice. And there's not one guy that can't go execute one other play.”

This is Kardell’s third year in the program and he has noticed KU football gaining momentum on campus.

“Having your teacher or professor, tell you, ‘Congratulations,’ and talk about the game for a little bit before class starts, it's a great feeling,” he said. “Being able to talk football is really nice.”

Hear more from Kardell after the Duke game and the Jayhawks 4-0 start.