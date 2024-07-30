VIDEO: Sights and sounds from Tuesday practice
The Jayhawks started fall camp on Tuesday with the first fall practice. The groups broke off into drills after warmups and we have some of the sights and sounds from the morning.
Check out some of the action from today's practice in the latest video.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news