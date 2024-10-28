Advertisement

in other news

PFF Offensive Grade Card: Kansas State game

PFF Offensive Grade Card: Kansas State game

Here are the PFF offensive grades from the Kansas State game and snap counts.

Premium content
 • Jon Kirby
Everything Lance Leipold had to say after the Kansas State loss

Everything Lance Leipold had to say after the Kansas State loss

Read what Lance Leipold had to say after the loss to Kansas State.

 • Jon Kirby
Watch: Lance Leipold after the Kansas State game

Watch: Lance Leipold after the Kansas State game

Lance Leipold met with the media following the loss to Kansas State.

 • Jon Kirby
Quick recap: Jayhawks lose to Kansas State, 29-27

Quick recap: Jayhawks lose to Kansas State, 29-27

Here is the fast recap of the Jayhawks loss to Kansas State 29-27 in Manhattan.

 • Sam Winton
Official Game Thread: KU vs KSU

Official Game Thread: KU vs KSU

The game thread is live and you can post all your thoughts during the game inside.

Forums content
 • Jon Kirby

in other news

PFF Offensive Grade Card: Kansas State game

PFF Offensive Grade Card: Kansas State game

Here are the PFF offensive grades from the Kansas State game and snap counts.

Premium content
 • Jon Kirby
Everything Lance Leipold had to say after the Kansas State loss

Everything Lance Leipold had to say after the Kansas State loss

Read what Lance Leipold had to say after the loss to Kansas State.

 • Jon Kirby
Watch: Lance Leipold after the Kansas State game

Watch: Lance Leipold after the Kansas State game

Lance Leipold met with the media following the loss to Kansas State.

 • Jon Kirby
Published Oct 28, 2024
WATCH: Bill Self previews Washburn game and more
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
Twitter
@JayhawkSlant

On Monday afternoon, Kansas head coach Bill Self met with the media in Lawrence to Preview the Washburn game and more. Self was asked about Washburn head coach Brett Ballard, the relationship they've developed over the years, KU's performance at Arkansas on Friday night, and provided the very latest on Hunter Dickinson, Rylan Griffen, and Shakeel Moore

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Kansas
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement