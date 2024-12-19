WATCH: Bill Self talks about facing Brown, adding Bryson Tiller, and more

During his weekly press conference on Thursday, Bill Self talked about facing Brown on Sunday, the addition of Bryson Tiller, potentially chancing his practice routine, the health of the team, and much more.
During his weekly press conference on Thursday, Bill Self talked about facing Brown on Sunday, the addition of Bryson Tiller, potentially chancing his practice routine, the health of the team, and much more.
Bryson Tiller will make the move to Kansas and join Bill Self's squad at semester.
Jack Tanner started several games as a true freshman. After his official visits he signed with Kansas.
There are still several players on the board and a new group could be set to visit this week. Here is the Monday update.
Former four-star CB Jahlil from Alabama committed to KU. We have the details and what it means for the Jayhawks.
Cam Pickett saw a good opportunity at Kansas and committed after taking his official visit.
Bryson Tiller will make the move to Kansas and join Bill Self's squad at semester.
Jack Tanner started several games as a true freshman. After his official visits he signed with Kansas.
There are still several players on the board and a new group could be set to visit this week. Here is the Monday update.