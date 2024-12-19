Published Dec 19, 2024
WATCH: Bill Self talks about facing Brown, adding Bryson Tiller, and more
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
During his weekly press conference on Thursday, Bill Self talked about facing Brown on Sunday, the addition of Bryson Tiller, potentially chancing his practice routine, the health of the team, and much more.

