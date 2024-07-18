Early on Thursday afternoon, JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Billy Preston, the 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward from Los Angeles, Calif. Following Thursday's practice, Mass Street is scheduled to face Ram Up (Colorado State) in the opening round of the TBT in Wichita, Kan., on Saturday night at 7:00 PM, Preston talked about his return to Lawrence, his decision to play with Mass Street in TBT, his decision to commit to Kansas back in 2016 and much more.