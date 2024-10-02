DJ Warner will get the chance to go home and play in front of family and friends when the Jayhawks travel to play Arizona State.

Warner, the highest-rated recruit, in the Jayhawks class has been getting more snaps and according to Lance Leipold coming off one of his best games against TCU.

"I'm very excited," Warner said. "It's definitely a blessing, because I played on that field before (in the state) championship game and it ended in a controversial way. So I'm excited to go back. But I've been trying to focus on worrying about today, worrying about the next day ahead of me."

Warner played 24 snaps last week against TCU, his biggest count of the season.

"I feel like I was able to just slow down and think more," he said. "I feel like I was able to slow down think and process the plays."

Warner said he expects around 30 friends and family to attend the game on Saturday. Watch below to see Warner's full interview.