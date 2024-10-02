PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTMxTTExTkVWSkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

Watch: DJ Warner talks about heading back home

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
@jayhawkslant

DJ Warner will get the chance to go home and play in front of family and friends when the Jayhawks travel to play Arizona State.

Warner, the highest-rated recruit, in the Jayhawks class has been getting more snaps and according to Lance Leipold coming off one of his best games against TCU.

"I'm very excited," Warner said. "It's definitely a blessing, because I played on that field before (in the state) championship game and it ended in a controversial way. So I'm excited to go back. But I've been trying to focus on worrying about today, worrying about the next day ahead of me."

Warner played 24 snaps last week against TCU, his biggest count of the season.

"I feel like I was able to just slow down and think more," he said. "I feel like I was able to slow down think and process the plays."

Warner said he expects around 30 friends and family to attend the game on Saturday. Watch below to see Warner's full interview.

