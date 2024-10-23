Advertisement
Published Oct 23, 2024
Watch: Jeff Grimes talks about Kansas State game
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

Jeff Grimes met with the media during his weekly press conference to talk about what he sees from the Kansas State defense.

Grimes looked back on the progress his unit made against Houston. See everything he had to say.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
Advertisement