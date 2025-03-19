Watch: KJ Adams and Dajuan Harris on playing Arkansas

KJ Adams and Dajuan Harris met with the media in Providence to talk about their opening round game against Arkansas.
Watch what they had to say at Wednesday's media event.
We have the latest recruiting thoughts as visitors will start up when practice resumes and no spring showcase.
Arkansas has proven that its athleticism can give Kansas trouble from the exhibition matchup earlier this season.
For Bill Self and Kansas, the most important part of the season tipoffs against Arkansas on Thursday night.
Bill Self covered several topics including the draw with Calipari and Pitino, playing a long way from home and more.
