Watch: KU players talk about during West Virginia week

For West Virginia week Devin Neal, OJ Burroughs, Bryce Cabeldue, Tommy Dunn and Dylan Wudke met with the media.
See what they had to say about trying to rebound after two losses and starting Big 12 play at West Virginia.
The Jayhawks aren't getting beat by their opponent. They are beating themselves. Thoughts after the UNLV game.
The KU defense played well, but for the second straight week they could not get off the field on a crucial drive.
Here are the PFF defensive grades from the UNLV game and snap counts.
Here are the PFF offensive grades from the UNLV game and snap counts.
Lance Leipold talked about Jalon Daniels confidence, the defense had good moments, struggles to close the half again.
