Published Sep 17, 2024
Watch: KU players talk about during West Virginia week
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
@jayhawkslant

For West Virginia week Devin Neal, OJ Burroughs, Bryce Cabeldue, Tommy Dunn and Dylan Wudke met with the media.

See what they had to say about trying to rebound after two losses and starting Big 12 play at West Virginia.

Devin Neal

Embed content not available

Tommy Dunn

Embed content not available

Bryce Cabeldue

Embed content not available

OB Burroughs

Embed content not available

Dylan Wudke

Embed content not available
