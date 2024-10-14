Watch: Lance Leipold talks about Houston game, bye week

in other news
The latest 2025 Hoops Hot Board sponsored by “The Blasters”
For a closer look at the latest 2025 Hoops Hot Board, come inside.
PFF Midseason Grade Card: Grades and snap counts after six games
Here are the midyear grades from PFF for the offense including snap counts for players who made the list.
Advanced Stats: Interesting numbers from ASU game
Here is a detailed look at some of the advanced stats from the Arizona State game.
Five-Star guard Darryn Peterson set to announce on Nov. 1
Darryn Peterson, the No. 3 ranked player in the 2025 class, will announce decision on November 1.
Jayhawks looking to bye week to get healthy, prep for Houston
The Jayhawks are 1-5 in the first half of the season and the bye week comes at a good time to get healthier.
in other news
The latest 2025 Hoops Hot Board sponsored by “The Blasters”
For a closer look at the latest 2025 Hoops Hot Board, come inside.
PFF Midseason Grade Card: Grades and snap counts after six games
Here are the midyear grades from PFF for the offense including snap counts for players who made the list.
Advanced Stats: Interesting numbers from ASU game
Here is a detailed look at some of the advanced stats from the Arizona State game.
Head coach Lance Leipold resumed his weekly press conference after coming off the bye week. Leipold talked about Houston and what he sees from their team on film.
He talked about the bye week and recruiting over the last two weeks. Watch what Leipold had to say as his team prepares for Houston.
Video will be uploaded later.
- OT
- OLB
- PRO
- ATH
- RB
- WDE
- CB
- OLB
- TE
- WR