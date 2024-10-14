Advertisement

For a closer look at the latest 2025 Hoops Hot Board, come inside.
 • Shay Wildeboor

 • Shay Wildeboor
Here are the midyear grades from PFF for the offense including snap counts for players who made the list.
Premium content
 • Jon Kirby

Premium content
 • Jon Kirby
Here is a detailed look at some of the advanced stats from the Arizona State game.
Forums content
 • Jon Kirby

Forums content
 • Jon Kirby
Darryn Peterson, the No. 3 ranked player in the 2025 class, will announce decision on November 1.
External content
 • Shay Wildeboor

External content
 • Shay Wildeboor
The Jayhawks are 1-5 in the first half of the season and the bye week comes at a good time to get healthier.
 • Jon Kirby

 • Jon Kirby

For a closer look at the latest 2025 Hoops Hot Board, come inside.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Here are the midyear grades from PFF for the offense including snap counts for players who made the list.

Premium content
 • Jon Kirby
Here is a detailed look at some of the advanced stats from the Arizona State game.

Forums content
 • Jon Kirby
Published Oct 14, 2024
Watch: Lance Leipold talks about Houston game, bye week
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Head coach Lance Leipold resumed his weekly press conference after coming off the bye week. Leipold talked about Houston and what he sees from their team on film.

He talked about the bye week and recruiting over the last two weeks. Watch what Leipold had to say as his team prepares for Houston.

Video will be uploaded later.

