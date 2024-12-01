Published Dec 1, 2024
WATCH: Leipold, Neal, Daniels after the Baylor game
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Lance Leipold, Devin Neal, and Jalon Daniels answered questions after the Baylor game. See what the group had to say after the final regular season game and how the future could play out as Daniels says he has to think about his decision.

