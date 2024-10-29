WATCH: Rylan Griffen, David Coit, and Zeke Mayo talk after Washburn

On Monday afternoon, Kansas head coach Bill Self met with the media in Lawrence to Preview the Washburn game and more.
For a closer look at the latest 2025 Hoops Hot Board, come inside.
For the second straight season, the Jayhawks lost the Sunflower Showdown that went down to the final drive.
After re-watching the KSU game here are some thoughts the morning after and the challenges moving forward.
The players met with the media after another loss that went down to the final drive. See what the players had to say.
On Monday afternoon, Kansas head coach Bill Self met with the media in Lawrence to Preview the Washburn game and more.
For a closer look at the latest 2025 Hoops Hot Board, come inside.
For the second straight season, the Jayhawks lost the Sunflower Showdown that went down to the final drive.