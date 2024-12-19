WATCH: Zach Clemence talks about Christmas, Bryson Tiller, and more

During his time with the media, Zach Clemence talked about Christmas, gave his thoughts on the early arrival of Bryson Tiller, facing Brown on Sunday, and much more. JayhawkSlant.com was on hand and has the very latest below.
Bryson Tiller will make the move to Kansas and join Bill Self's squad at semester.
Jack Tanner started several games as a true freshman. After his official visits he signed with Kansas.
There are still several players on the board and a new group could be set to visit this week. Here is the Monday update.
Former four-star CB Jahlil from Alabama committed to KU. We have the details and what it means for the Jayhawks.
Cam Pickett saw a good opportunity at Kansas and committed after taking his official visit.
