Quick recap: Jayhawks lose to Kansas State, 29-27

Here is the fast recap of the Jayhawks loss to Kansas State 29-27 in Manhattan.

 • Sam Winton
Official Game Thread: KU vs KSU

The game thread is live and you can post all your thoughts during the game inside.

 • Jon Kirby
PFF Matchups: KU vs KSU preview by the numbers

Here is a look at the matchups comparing PFF grades for Kansas and Kansas State. 

 • Jon Kirby
Bill Self not happy, but not discouraged by performance against Arkansas

Bill Self spoke to the media about what he saw in Kansas' loss to Arkansas.

 • Sam Winton
WATCH: KJ Adams, Jr., and Dajuan Harris, Jr., talk after Arkansas loss

Dajuan Harris, Jr., and KJ Adams, Jr., spoke to the media following KU's exhibition loss at Arkansas on Friday night.

 • Sam Winton

Published Oct 28, 2024
What does the latest 2025 JayhawkSlant Hoops Hot Board look like?
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Rank: No. 1

Position Rank: No. 1

Interest: MEDIUM


Rank: No. 3

Position Rank: No. 1

Interest: HIGH


Rank: No. 4

Position Rank: No. 2

Interest: MEDIUM


Rank: No. 8

Position Rank: No. 4

Interest: LOW

Rank: No. 10

Position Rank: No. 1

Interest: LOW

Rank: No. 21

Position Rank: No. 8

Interest: MEDIUM


Rank: No. 42

Position Rank: No. 7

Interest: MEDIUM

Rank: NR

Position Rank: NR

Interest: MEDIUM

