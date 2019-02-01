This weekend, the Kansas coaching staff will roll out the red-carpet for Matthew Hurt, the No. 7 ranked player in the 2019 class.

This weekend gets no bigger for the Kansas coaching staff when it comes to recruiting. For the next 48-hours, Bill Self and his staff will host Matthew Hurt, the 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward from John Marshall High School in Rochester, Minn., for what is believed to be his final official visit.

Where do things stand with Matthew Hurt and where does Kansas rank on his list? For the very latest, click here.