During the first two years of his career at Kansas, Zach Clemence, in 44 games, averaged 1.8 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. Offensively, he shot 35.1 percent from the field, 25.0 percent from behind the arc, and 45.7 percent from the free-throw line.

At the conclusion of his sophomore year, Clemence, the 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward from San Antonio, Texas, ultimately decided to throw his name into the transfer portal in-order to look for a new school to call home.

Clemence eventually committed to UC Santa Barbara, but never made the move to California. Instead, he went back home to San Antonio to spend time with his family. Just when it looked like his time in Lawrence was behind him, Clemence is back on campus and, in short, has returned to the place where it all started.

“Yeah, Zach got back last night,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self on Tuesday afternoon. “He got on campus this morning. If you guys are curious at all, I had a conversation last week with Zach. He contacted me and we were discussing, you know, all things going on with him, you know, his future, transferring, you know, all this stuff. And, he asked me, would it be a possibility if he could return? And we discussed what we both thought would be best for his future basketball-wise. And, I feel really good about our roster. I mean, Zach's not gonna come in and impact the guys that we recruited in a way that we have told them how we were going to utilize them.

“And Zach's thinking was, it would be in his best interest to, in a perfect world, to redshirt and help us every day in practice and allow himself an opportunity to grow and get better,” he added. “Just to see how that takes him to a place where he can be a major contributor at this level at some point in time. I think it's a good decision if he wasn't happy with this, you know, totally content with the decision he's made, and I know he feels good about it.”



