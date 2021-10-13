Will Anciaux will visit KU, talks about following program

Since Anciaux is in the 2023 class he is not allowed by NCAA rule to meet with the coaches at school.

“It was good to see them in the hallway,” he said. “I couldn't really sit down and talk with them because it was the rules, but it was good to have them come down.”

Although Anciaux did not get a chance to visit with Leipold in person he still took notice they made the trip to his school.

“It meant a lot to me,” Anciaux said. “It really shows me more that they're really serious about me, and it meant a lot that they took time out of their day to come down to my high school and show interest.”

That’s where Will Anciaux goes to high school and he will be a key target for the Kansas staff in the 2023 class.

When Lance Leipold recently made several stops at high schools in Kansas one of those came at Wichita Kapaun Mt. Carmel.

Kansas has been showing a lot of interest in Anciaux who is the top tight end prospect in the state’s 2023 rankings.

Throw in the fact Anciaux has mentioned he comes from a KU family, he has been receiving a lot of attention from Schoonover.

“I've got a good relationship with him,” Anciaux said. “I have talked with him quite a bit and he's very easy to talk to. He's a great guy. We just talk about building up the KU program with Kansas kids and how it's going to take some hard work and dedication and a little bit of trust. But with the right guys, they can get the job done.”

Anciaux will be in Lawrence when the Jayhawks play Texas Tech for homecoming. Going to KU football games is not something new for the tight end recruit, but he is looking forward to another visit.

“I'm looking forward to it,” he said. “I've been to KU football games before I'm with my family, but this time around, I'm looking to really focus on the atmosphere from a player's perspective. And then how the coaches are on game day, what their processes are and how they use tradition throughout the game and just to see how I could see myself fitting into the program.”

There are several programs recruiting Anciaux, but he has been keeping a close eye on the Kansas program under Leipold.

“I love the idea of what they're trying to build,” Anciaux said. “Obviously it's not something that changes overnight and as a fan and a recruit, you kind of have to realize that and know that it takes a while to build up something.”

He has already taken unofficial visits to Iowa State and Kansas State and hears from their coaches on a consistent basis. He also said he talks with the staff from Michigan State.