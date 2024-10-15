Willie Fritz will lead Houston back to his hometown in Kansas City

Houston head coach Willie Fritz will have somewhat of a homecoming of his own when Houston travels to Kansas City this weekend.

The Kansas-Houston football game is homecoming for the Jayhawks, but for Fritz he will be heading back to his hometown. Fritz grew up in Kansas City attending Shawnee Mission Northwest and expects to have a lot of family and friends at the game.

“I'm gonna have a bunch,” Fritz said of people going to the game. “I'll be helping them out with the crowd a little bit. I’ve got a lot of family up there. I’ve got a sister and four brothers that live there in town. My wife's family's from there. I’ve got a lot of good friends that are up in that area.”

Fritz joked during his press conference if anybody has extra tickets to let him know.

He recalled the days where he went to preseason camp under former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer. He said he has been to practices under Andy Reid and was a Chiefs fan.

“I graduated high school a long time ago, and then I coached a year of high school there,” he said. “I was in Central Missouri for a long period of time, and so I was in and out of Kansas City. My whole family, my wife's whole family lives there in Kansas City. I'm the only one who's ventured outside of the city limits. At one time when I was there, I was a Chiefs fan.”