Zach Clemence: "It feels good to be back."

Coming out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., Zach Clemence, the 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward signed with Kansas over Arkansas, Baylor, Grand Canyon, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, and others.

Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Clemence, the No. 50 ranked player in the 2020 class, committed to Bill Self and Kansas on May 11, 2020. Clemence, a four-star prospect, made his verbal commitment to Kansas official by inking with the Jayhawks during the early signing period.

“Zach is a 6-foot-10 youngster that can really shoot the ball,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self shortly after Zach Clemence signed with Kansas. “We haven’t had anybody here like Zach that is truly a four that can maybe be the best shooter in a game. He’s having a great high school career at Sunrise Christian. He’s from San Antonio originally and is very well drilled.

“I anticipate him coming in and being able to play multiple positions on the perimeter and if we decide to go really small, he would be a nightmare-type matchup for five men,” he added. “He’s got a chance to be an impact player that we will be counting on for sure.”

A year after arriving in Lawrence for the start of his career, Clemence, in his first season of college basketball, appeared in 24 games this past season. In all, he averaged 2.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game. Offensively, Clemence hit 37.5 percent of his field goals, 27.3 percent of his threes, and 48.3 percent of his free throws.

Clemence, against Stony Brook on November 18, 2021, scored a career-high 11 points, played a career-high 12 minutes, made a career-high three field goals, attempted a career-high eight field goals, made a career-high two shots from behind the arc, made a career-high three free-throws., and attempted a career-high four shots from behind the arc.

Coming off a season in which Clemence logged just 116 minutes, it should come as so surprise that he’s already looking forward to next season.

“Of course,” said Zach Clemence when asked if it felt good to be back in Lawrence while talking to the media earlier in the week. “It feels good to be back. I’m taking the tone this time, instead of CB (Christian Bran) or J-Will (Jalen Wilson) showing us the way, now it's like me, Joe (Joseph Yesufu), and Cam (Cam Martin), the returners, showing these younger guys, the way.

“Yes,” he added when asked if he’s ready to take on that new role. "We did everything you can for college basketball, so we’ve seen it all. We didn’t do as much as the other guys, but we watched them and learned from them. The young guys didn’t get to do that, so we’ve got to teach them what we learned.”



