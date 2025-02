Ethan Taylor, the 7-foot-1, 245-pound center from Shawnee (KS) Mission Northwest High School is one of the top big men in the 2026 class. Currently, Taylor is ranked as the 28th best prospect in the class.

Last season, Taylor, a four-star prospect, was in attendance when Kansas defeated Houston, 78-65, back on February 3, 2024. With the regular season nearing its end, Taylor told JayhawkSlant.com that a second visit to Kansas has been scheduled.

