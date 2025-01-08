A baseline view from the Arizona State side

No. 11 Kansas is set to host Arizona State on Wednesday night. JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Hod Rabino from ASUDevils.com to get his thoughts on tonight's game.

1) What’s been the biggest key to Arizona State getting off to a 10-3 start?

Between a stellar recruiting class and a solid group of transfer portal additions, Arizona State has elevated its talent quite a bit from last year. Shooting-wise they have become a very potent team and they do have a solid inside presence as well. I also feel that their defensive intensity is night and day from last season and for a team that does not do all that well in half-court sets but wants to push the ball and generate a lot of fast break points, the makeup of the steam does fit its style like hand to glove.

2) ASU is 5-0 at home, 5-1 in neutral games, and 0-2 on the road. How do you see the Sun Devils responding inside Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday night?

Truth be told the two road losses that they had were very different from each other. At Gonzaga, they played one of their best games of the year and were leading as late as 5 minutes left in the game but could not close it out. Then in their Big 12 opener at BYU, they simply did not show up for that game. The atmosphere at both arenas is probably not very different than what they're going to experience at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday. It's definitely possible that they might be taken back by that atmosphere like they were at BYU, or maybe with the confidence they have after a big win over Colorado they might rise to the occasion. If I have to guess I think the crowd of the atmosphere will get to them but maybe much later in the game rather than in the early stages.

3) What do you think the biggest key is for ASU against Kansas, and who are a few players to watch?

3. In continuation to the previous question I really think it's important for ASU not to get rattled early on. They cannot be careless, have poor shot selection, or play too much isolation ball if they have any chance of staying in the game. As much as they like to play the fast-paced style, they really would have to exercise more patience than they have in most of their games.

If guard Joson Sanon, who missed the Colorado game last Saturday, can play that will be a big boost for ASU and he could be one of the better players on the court for the Sun Devils with his prolific scoring. His fellow true freshmen Jayden Quaintance has been a blocking machine that is now able to balance his game with some solid offense so he's definitely one player I would look out for. Guard BJ Freeman is one of the most prolific scorers on the team and if ASU has any chance at an upset he will have to have a big game for them. Forward Basheer Jihad is a very versatile player with a good inside-outside game that can also make an impact.

4) How do you see this game playing out?

As much as ASU would love to replicate what happened in Lawrence in December of 2017, and even though I feel this collection of players may have more talent than that squad did, it's hard for me to see another ASU upset taking place. As I mentioned I think this ASU team could keep the deficit within arm's length for the first half and maybe several minutes into the second half, and then I feel that the sheer talent advantage of the Jayhawks is going to manifest itself into a comfortable win.

I'm predicting Kansas by 8.