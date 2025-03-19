A baseline view from the Arkansas side

Kansas, the No. 7 seed in the West Region, will square off against Arkansas, the No. 10 seed, in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 20, at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. Tipoff between the Jayhawks and Razorbacks is set for 6:10 p.m. Central, with the game airing on CBS.

With the showdown between Kansas and Arkansas quickly approaching, JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Jackson Collier from HawgBeat.com to get his view on Thursday night's game.

I know the expectations were probably through the roof with Coach John Calipari left Kentucky for Arkansas. What did the media and fans expect when the season started and how have those expectations played out? Are the fans happy with the results so far?

I’d say it was probably a mixed bag, honestly. Most people knew the immediate impact would be in recruiting, but I also don’t think anyone was expecting to compete for national championships right away.

What resulted was a solid season overall, through a winding and tumultuous path, and an NCAA Tournament berth. Given that it’s year one and the amount of injuries Calipari had to deal with, I think fans as a whole think it’s been a success. Many were skeptical of the nine-man roster, and that did end up kind of biting them in the rear with injuries and was self-inflicted, but everything outside of that was pretty positive. Fans wanted to get back to the NCAA Tournament after missing it last year and to compete in the SEC. They got that (after an 0-5 start, of course).

Both Kansas and Arkansas won a game in their respective conference tournaments before losing. What’s the mood of this Arkansas team heading into the Thursday night showdown against Kansas? Have you talked to any players or Coach Calipari?

I haven’t personally talked to anyone, but Calipari gave a press conference after the selection show and the reaction and watch party was filmed. The morale was in a good place, it seemed, though those two forums, and I’d say in general that’s the case with the fanbase, as well.

The late success to end the season, especially finishing 5-2 without Boogie Fland or Adou Thiero, has fans optimistic and excited for the NCAA Tournament. I think they got even more of a boost with the news that Fland was cleared and returning to basketball activities.

Against Ole Miss, even with a short rotation the team fought and had a chance to win, and I think they’re playing with the confidence that they can compete with anyone, and the fanbase believes they can, too.