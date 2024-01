Kansas (15-3; 3-2), coming off a loss at West Virginia on Saturday, plays host to Cincinnati (13-5; 2-3), coming off a loss to Oklahoma, on Monday night. The Bearcats enter the game with an 11-2 record at home, 2-2 in true road games, and 0-1 in neutral site games.

