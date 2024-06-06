A final look at KU's five-man portal class
19.2 points
5.8 rebounds
3.6 assists
1.2 steals
46.8% from the field
37.3% from behind the arc
83.4% from the free-throw line
Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 4
SIGNED
16.2 points
3.7 rebounds
1.1 assists
43.5% from the field
31.4% from behind the arc
81.3% from the free-throw line
Transfer Portal Ranking: No 11
SIGNED
11.1 points
3.7 rebounds
1.8 assists
45% from the field
38.2% from behind the arc
83.3% from the free-throw line
Transfer Portal Ranking: No 55
SIGNED
8.2 points
2.3 rebounds
1.9 assists
46.7A% from the field
36.1% from behind the arc
71.4% from the free-throw line
Transfer Portal Ranking: NR
COMMITTED
4.1 points
1.1 rebounds
35.1% from the field
33.3% from behind the arc
85% from the free-throw line
Transfer Portal Ranking: NR
SIGNED