A final look at KU's five-man portal class

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

19.2 points

5.8 rebounds

3.6 assists

1.2 steals

46.8% from the field

37.3% from behind the arc

83.4% from the free-throw line

Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 4

SIGNED

16.2 points

3.7 rebounds

1.1 assists

43.5% from the field

31.4% from behind the arc

81.3% from the free-throw line

Transfer Portal Ranking: No 11

SIGNED

11.1 points

3.7 rebounds

1.8 assists

45% from the field

38.2% from behind the arc

83.3% from the free-throw line

Transfer Portal Ranking: No 55

SIGNED

8.2 points

2.3 rebounds

1.9 assists

46.7A% from the field

36.1% from behind the arc

71.4% from the free-throw line

Transfer Portal Ranking: NR

COMMITTED

4.1 points

1.1 rebounds

35.1% from the field

33.3% from behind the arc

85% from the free-throw line

Transfer Portal Ranking: NR

SIGNED

