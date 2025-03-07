Aiden Martin ready for first visit to Kansas with another planned

Aiden Martin will get a chance to see the Kansas program up close…. twice.
Martin will take an unofficial visit to KU on Saturday, and he will return in June for an official visit.
The offensive lineman from Berryhill High in Tulsa has been talking to several coaches at Kansas. The main three have been Lance Leipold, Daryl Agpalsa and Jim Panagos.
“I have been talking to Coach Agpalsa, Coach Panagos and then Leipold,” Martin said. “We have all been chatting quite a bit. Coach Panagos actually came and saw me first. He really initiated the relationship. He went back and said we’ve got to get on this kid. A couple of weeks later, I got an offer, and it hasn't slowed down since. I think I've gotten eight pieces of mail this past week, just from Kansas.”
Oklahoma is the area Panagos recruits and Agpalsa has joined in after he watched Martin’s film.
“When I do my research, all I know is Kansas on the up and up for sure,” Martin said. “I know I haven't been out there yet, but I'll be there Saturday. They're super excited to get me down there and I'm excited to be there, because I was narrowing down my top schools and Kansas is one of my top schools.”
This will be Martin’s first trip to campus, and he wants to watch practice and get a better feel for the coaching staff.
“I'm really looking forward to seeing practice and seeing the way Coach Leipold basically just leads his troops,” he said. “I want to see a bunch of good work ethic and people that want to get after it.”
Martin got an offer from Oklahoma State yesterday. That adds to his list of offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Arkansas, Washington State, Baylor and several other schools. He said there are some schools who are standing out in the recruiting process.
“I was narrowing it down, and I think my top four right now are Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma State, and Kansas State.”
He set an official visit to Arkansas on June 20. He will visit Kansas on June 13. He took an unofficial to Oklahoma State yesterday and plans to visit Kansas State in April.
There are several factors Martin is looking for when he chooses a school. Football is important, but so is education.
“Education is important of course, and it's never about the money for me,” he said. “I'm not looking to go somewhere and cash a fat paycheck. I want to get my degree. I'm really looking forward to people that are right now hungry, that want to win and they're willing to get their hands dirty to do it. Talent only gets you so far, because then once you reel it in and you work hard, that's when you skyrocket.”