Aiden Martin ready for first visit to Kansas with another planned

Aiden Martin will get a chance to see the Kansas program up close…. twice.

Martin will take an unofficial visit to KU on Saturday, and he will return in June for an official visit.

The offensive lineman from Berryhill High in Tulsa has been talking to several coaches at Kansas. The main three have been Lance Leipold, Daryl Agpalsa and Jim Panagos.

“I have been talking to Coach Agpalsa, Coach Panagos and then Leipold,” Martin said. “We have all been chatting quite a bit. Coach Panagos actually came and saw me first. He really initiated the relationship. He went back and said we’ve got to get on this kid. A couple of weeks later, I got an offer, and it hasn't slowed down since. I think I've gotten eight pieces of mail this past week, just from Kansas.”

Oklahoma is the area Panagos recruits and Agpalsa has joined in after he watched Martin’s film.

“When I do my research, all I know is Kansas on the up and up for sure,” Martin said. “I know I haven't been out there yet, but I'll be there Saturday. They're super excited to get me down there and I'm excited to be there, because I was narrowing down my top schools and Kansas is one of my top schools.”