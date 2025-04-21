Four-star WR Aljour Miles looks forward to Kansas visit

The official visit schedule for Aljour Miles II is about to start and will stay consistent through the summer months.

The four-star wide receiver from Kaufman, Tex., will take an official visit to Stanford and that will be followed by several more. One school in line to get an official visit is Kansas.

Miles has been talking with wide receivers coach Terry Samuel. He called Samuel one of the better recruiters he has been communicating with and they have built a good relationship..

“I think me and coach Samuel’s relationship is one of the better ones I have in terms of recruiting,” Miles said. “I think his transparency and belief in my abilities has contributed to that.”

Last season the Jayhawks graduated their top receivers and will have a young group in the future.

“He said that they desperately need some young receiver talent in the program, and they have a lot of talent in the QB room,” Miles said.