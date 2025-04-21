Four-star WR Aljour Miles looks forward to Kansas visit

The official visit schedule for Aljour Miles II is about to start and will stay consistent through the summer months.
The four-star wide receiver from Kaufman, Tex., will take an official visit to Stanford and that will be followed by several more. One school in line to get an official visit is Kansas.
Miles has been talking with wide receivers coach Terry Samuel. He called Samuel one of the better recruiters he has been communicating with and they have built a good relationship..
“I think me and coach Samuel’s relationship is one of the better ones I have in terms of recruiting,” Miles said. “I think his transparency and belief in my abilities has contributed to that.”
Last season the Jayhawks graduated their top receivers and will have a young group in the future.
“He said that they desperately need some young receiver talent in the program, and they have a lot of talent in the QB room,” Miles said.
Miles will take his visit to Kansas in late May, and it will be the first time he has been on campus. He wants to see the facilities and meet with the coaching staff.
“I'm definitely looking forward to seeing the campus and the facilities,” he said. “I’m also looking forward to meeting all the coaches in person and getting a feel for the vibe.”
Samuel has been recruiting Miles for several months and it did not take long for him to offer a scholarship.
“Coach Samuel said that he likes my combination of speed, size, route running, and physicality,” he said.
Miles holds over 25 scholarship offers and has official visits set with his top choices starting this month and going through June.
“I have Stanford, SMU, Texas Tech, USC, OU, and maybe A&M scheduled for an OV right now,” he said. “I'd definitely say anyone has a shot at me right now but as I visit these other schools my list will narrow down.”
Football is an important piece of his future, but so are academics. He plans to major in Engineering and that will play a big part in his decision.
“Academics are really big for me,” Miles said. “I will be an engineering major, so they need to have that. Coach relationships and stability is also big for me. I don't want to transfer, and I want to make sure I can stay three years with mostly the same staff. Then NFL opportunities is something I'm also looking for.”