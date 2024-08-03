The Jayhawks were looking for one high school cornerback in the early recruiting period and they found their target in Chris McCorkle.

The two-way player from Cardinal Mooney in Sarasota, Fla., shows well on both sides on film, although the Jayhawks want him for defense.

Rivals southeast John Garcia has watched McCorkle several times. He is coming off a strong junior season where he was named first team all-state on defense.

“McCorkle has a strong combination of two-way ability and length that allowed for a monster junior season as both a wide receiver and defensive back,” Garcia told Jayhawk Slant.