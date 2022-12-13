The Kansas coaching staff is making a push for one of the most sought-after defensive linemen in the transfer portal.

Last weekend Andre Carter took an official visit to Kansas and saw some familiar faces. Carter went to high school at Cass Tech and knows several players from Detroit on the Kansas roster.

Cornerback Kalon Gervin was his host and the two played together at Cass Tech.

“I know Marvin Grant, Lorenzo McCaskill, Rich Miller, and Kalon,” Carter said they are all from Detroit. “I know Lonnie Phelps too because he played at Miami, Ohio.”

The Jayhawks have built a pipeline to the Detroit area over the last two years since Chris Simpson arrived on campus. The KU linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator has recruited the area for years.

Carter, who played at Western Michigan, said having a connection in Detroit is a big factor for him.

“It means a ton to me just because they understand and know what type of player they're getting,” Carter said. “And what type of person they're recruiting and what they're looking for in that player specifically. They know they're going to get a dog, a hard worker, someone who's going to come in and compete every day and understand that this college football is a grind.

He continued: “And that's why I love the Detroit pipeline has grown strong with them. Because obviously I know what I'm getting myself into, just as much as they know what they're getting.”