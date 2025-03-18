Darryn Peterson and Prolific Prep playing in Lawrence this weekend

BENTON, Ky.– Some of the nation’s top men’s and women’s high school basketball stars will be in Lawrence, Kansas this weekend (March 21-23) to battle for the 2025 Grind Session High School Basketball World Championships.

The action will take place at Haskell Indian Nations University and feature an impressive lineup of future college and professional talent, including two of the nation’s top-rated men’s prospects in AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson.

Dybantsa is the consensus No. 1 prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle and frontrunner for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-9 McDonald’s All-American and BYU commit plays for Utah Prep, ESPN’s No. 24-ranked team in the country.

Peterson is a consensus top-three player in the 2025 recruiting class and future Kansas Jayhawks guard out of Prolific Prep in Napa, California. He’s also a 2025 McDonald’s All-American and the 2025 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year. Peterson is believed by many pundits to challenge Dybantsa for the top NBA draft pick in 2026.

The men’s Final Four will tip off on Saturday, March 22. Here are the matchups:

6:15 p.m. – Prolific Prep (CA) vs. DME Academy (FL)

8:00 p.m. – Utah Prep (UT) vs. Ft. Erie International (ON, CAN)

The men’s Championship game will be played Sunday, March 23 at 5:00 p.m.

The women’s Quarterfinals will be played on Friday, March 21. Here are the matchups:

12:00 p.m. (Play-In Game) – Albuquerque Prep (NM) vs. Hamilton Heights (TN)

3:15 p.m. – Ft. Erie International (ON, CAN) vs. Legion Prep (TX)

5:00 p.m. – Bella Vista Prep (AZ) vs. Royal Crown School (ON, CAN)

6:45 p.m. – Grind Prep (OK) vs. Academy of Central Florida (FL)

8:30 p.m. – DME Academy (FL) vs. Winner of Play-In Game

The women’s Final Four games will be played on Saturday, March 22 at 2:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The women’s Championship game will tip off on Sunday, March 23 at 2:30 p.m.

“The Grind Session has taken high school basketball to new heights, becoming the home and proving ground for the nation's best prospects and teams. It's more than just great games. It’s an opportunity to prepare for the next chapter of your basketball career,” said Grind Session co-founder Scott Waldrop. “We’re excited about bringing the final weekend of our season to Lawrence and look forward to an exciting three days of elite prep basketball.”

To put into perspective how good the Grind Session is: Since 2014, the winter circuit of elite high school basketball events has featured over 3,000 players who have gone on to play collegiate or professional basketball, including more than 20 first-round NBA draft picks. That list includes two recent NBA champions in Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Admission is $15 a day and can be purchased at the door or ahead of time at https://events.humanitix.com/grind-session-semifinals-final-kansas. Kids aged 6 and under are free.

Games can be viewed on Tanager Sports