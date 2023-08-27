“He tells me that he likes my athleticism,” Babalola said of Fuchs. “He thinks I fit good in their offense because of the type of blocks I can make, and I can get out in space and run.”

Babalola plays at Blue Valley Northwest, who has turned into one of the area’s top programs under Clint Rider. Babalola is one of several division one prospects for the Huskies. At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, the 2025 recruit got an offer from Kansas and stood out at their camp.

“The camp was great,” Babalola said. “Coach Fuchs is intense and very articulate in what he does. It was great working with him because he tells you what you need to hear, not what you want to. He’s a great coach.”

Andrew Babalola got a close-up look at the Kansas program this summer after attending a summer camp and later a junior day event.

After the camp he made a return visit to campus for junior day featuring several of the top players in the area.

“My return visit was great,” he said. “I got to spend a lot of time with the entire coaching staff, and they made me feel welcomed. They are turning Kansas Football around and they’re doing it quick.”

Babalola has two visits in the books with the Jayhawks and came away with a good impression of their program.

“My impressions of the staff and program is that they are all very committed to their craft and making Kansas football great again,” he said. “They get the best out of their players and help them succeed.”

He also attended camps at Kansas State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Iowa State and Nebraska. He earned several Power Five offers after a good showing this summer. Offers have come from Miami, Minnesota, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, and several others.

This month was the first time college coaches could reach out to prospects in the 2025 class and his phone was busy.

“All of the schools that have offered me so far have shown a lot of interest,” Babalola said. “Since August 1st I’ve heard from everybody, and it’s been fun getting to interact and learn about all of the different schools.”

Making a college decision is still a ways off since he is beginning his junior year. But he already has a checklist of what he will be looking for when that time comes.

“Some of the most important things for me are academics, player coach relationships, and culture,” he said. “I want to go somewhere where I know I’ll be set for the rest of my life, and I can create long and lasting relationships.”