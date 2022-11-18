Kansas enters Saturday’s home finale against Texas with a blurry quarterback scenario, one year separated from the KU program's first-ever win over the Longhorns in Austin that featured a similar QB debate leading up to kickoff.

Jason Bean took a shot to his midsection late in last week’s 43-28 loss to Texas Tech on the road, prompting the first snaps taken by true freshman Ethan Vasko at quarterback. Vasko finished the game by completing 3 of 5 passes for 22 yards - a short glimpse of the Chesapeake, Virginia product's potential.

Kansas coach Lance Leipold said on Wednesday, during his weekly Hawk Talk radio special, that any of the three - Bean, Vasko, or Jalon Daniels - could start on Saturday vs. the Longhorns. Leipold had previously noted that Daniels’ recovery was coming along and that he was “really close.”

Excited about Vasko’s debut late vs. the Red Raiders, Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said there’s a lot to like about the backup QB.

“You see the moxie that we've talked about all along,” Kotelnicki said. “You use that word, it's so subjective,” he added. “It's hard to sit there and say what exactly does that mean? But he's got confidence, he's got bravado. He goes out there in the fourth quarter of a game, and he got a chance to go down and get back into the game. He doesn't blink. He doesn't wince.”

Since Week 5, Kansas has placed the offense in the hands of Bean. Since Week 7 at Oklahoma, the Jayhawks have averaged 449 yards of offense per game behind the redshirt senior, with 554 yards posted in a 37-16 win over No. 18 Oklahoma State earlier in the month.

Kotelnicki is a firm believer in his playbook’s versatility. He said on Tuesday that whoever gets the nod should be able to run the offense effectively.

“I think with how we practice, and how we do things, and the reps that we get, and to prepare for those things, that our guys understand, whoever the 11 guys are on the field doesn't really matter,” Kotelnicki said. “The expectations are the expectations, and the standards are the standards. We can uphold those standards because of how we've practiced.”