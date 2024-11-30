Post-game comments: What Lance Leipold said after the Baylor game

Defensive back Trey Brown committed to Kansas after his visit last weekend. We have the breakdown and what it means.
Brian Borland said Baylor will have the best RB duo they have played and they have to win the line of scrimmage.
Jeff Grimes spoke with the media on Wednesday about what it'll be like returning to his former home at Baylor.
We are back in the studio for our Thanksgiving podcast. We have our Baylor predictions, the Duke win, and much more.
Trevor Kardell, Jalen Todd, Bryce Foster, and Calvin Clements met with reporters during Baylor week.
