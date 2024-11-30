Quick recap: Baylor runs past KU in Waco

Baylor struck quick to take the lead following the turnover. Dawson Pendergrass gashed the defense with a 26-yard run before Robertson dialed up another deep ball to Baldwin. This one was completed for 39 yards and a score, putting the Bears ahead 14-7.

Daniels opened the drive by hitting Lawrence Arnold for a 22-yard pickup. However, he sailed the intended receiver on third down, and the pass was picked off by Devyn Bobby.

Baylor answered in quick fashion, scoring a touchdown in 2:27. Robertson completed two short passes before dialing up a deep ball on third and one. He completed a pretty 36-yard pass to Monaray Baldwin to even the score.

Kansas relied on the ground game as the offense got rolling with Neal breaking off a 38-yard run. Daniels completed two short passes before Neal took a stretch run 19 yards to the house to give the Jayhawks an early 7-0 lead.

The Jayhawks defense got to Sawyer Robertson twice on the Bears' first drive. DJ Withers picked up a sack on first down before Kansas brought the house on third, with JB Brown getting home. Baylor pinned the Jayhawks inside the 20 with a 44-yard punt.

Kansas got down the field quickly as Jalon Daniels completed a 33-yard pass to Quentin Skinner. After a couple of short gains out of the wildcat for Devin Neal, the Jayhawks were forced to try a 38-yard field goal. Tabor Allen pushed it right, and Kansas came up empty on its first drive.

The Bears offense put up over 600 total yards and got whatever they wanted. The defense put the offense off-script, leading to a comfortable sixth straight win for Baylor.

Kansas could not pick up the crucial sixth win for bowl eligibility, being blown out by Baylor 45-17 on Saturday at McLane Stadium. The Jayhawks fell to 5-7 on the season and 0-11 all-time in Waco.

Second quarter

Neal picked up 13 yards on third and long to open the quarter as Kansas continued to get whatever it wanted on the ground. Daniels also completed a 19-yard pass to Skinner, but the drive stalled after a holding negated an 18-yard gain on a speed option. Allen made a 26-yard field goal to inch the Jayhawks closer, 14-10.

Baylor responded with a touchdown, going 82 yards in just over three minutes. Bryson Washington picked up a 25-yard run to get the Bears driving down the field, then Robertson hit Josh Cameron over the middle for a 14-yard touchdown catch. The Bears were gashing Kansas' defense and led 21-10 with 6:00 to play in the half.

Things became worse for Kansas as the Jayhawks went three and out after going down by two possessions. Damon Greaves' punt was nearly blocked but rolled to Baylor's 39-yard line. The defense was finally able to get a stop as well, forcing a three-and-out and giving Kansas the ball inside the 10 with 2:59 remaining.

The Jayhawks got something going as Skinner picked up 25 yards on a third down while they were backed up. Disaster struck as Tevita Ahoafi-Noa coughed up the ball after what would have been a big gain to give Baylor the ball back.

Baylor looked to add on, quickly getting in to Kansas territory. Cobee Bryant had a near pick to force a third-and-long, but Pendergrass picked up 11 on the ground. The Jayhawks forced a long field goal attempt after Tommy Dunn knocked the ball loose from Robertson. Isaiah Hankins missed the 53-yarder, but Baylor took a 21-10 lead into the half and would get the ball.

Third quarter

Baylor wasted no time adding to its lead as the Kansas defense couldn't stop the running or passing game. The Bears mixed things up well, with Washington getting a majority of the work. He got into the end zone from 10 yards out to pad Baylor's lead, 28-10.

The game started to trend towards a blowout as Kansas couldn't get anything going on offense. The Jayhawks went three-and-out and Greaves' punt gave Baylor decent field position.

The Bears' offense rolled over the Kansas defense with a lot of quick-hitting screens and a poor tackling effort from the Jayhawks. Robertson hit Pendergrass out of the backfield for a 20-yard touchdown to extend the Baylor lead to 35-10.

Kansas ran three straight "trick" plays to get into the end zone. Daniels took the handoff from Neal and hit Luke Grimm for 48 yards, then Neal kept it on a wildcat carry for 13. Grimes dialed up an end around to Lawrence Arnold, who took it into the end zone from 14 yards out.

The Jayhawks had a chance to get off the field after a penalty backed up Baylor on third down, but Robertson was able to make a play wit his legs to extend the drive. Washington then broke off a 50-yard run to put the Bears on the goal line before eventually punching it in to make it 42-17 in favor of Baylor.

Daniels hit Casey over the middle for 32 yards to close the third quarter.

Fourth quarter

Daniels found an open Grimm for 23 yards before getting picked off again by Bobby as he tried to fit a pass to Skinner in the end zone.

Baylor slowed things down with a comfortable lead after playing with some tempo for much of the first three quarters. The Bears drove into field goal range, taking 4:42 off the clock and making a 40-yard field goal to extend their lead to 45-17 with 9:31 to play.

Kansas had a couple of positive gains, including Daniels completing a pass to Casey for 25 yards. However, the Jayhawks could not pick up the fourth and one conversion in the red zone, putting the game to bed.

Baylor ran out the final 6:45 on the clock to secure its sixth straight win.



