Anthony Davis plans to visit Kansas in June

“He likes how I play man, and how aggressive I am after he watched my film,” Davis said of Jackson.

Jones and Davis have been building a relationship for a while and have talked through the coaching transition at Kansas. Jackson, who coaches the cornerbacks, has been helping as the position coach in the recruiting.

“He was at Skyline first, before I even moved there,” Davis said. “He was already there. He knows about this area and I’ve gotten to know him. I feel like I already knew him and he’s a good coach.”

Davis said that is one reason he has been comfortable getting to know Jones.

Jones is the lead recruiter for Anthony Davis from Skyline High and Chevis Jackson has also been helping out. Before Jones made his way into the college ranks, he was the offensive coordinator at Skyline for five years and made a lot of connections in the area.

Emmett Jones is back in familiar territory making a push at one of the most talented cornerbacks in the Dallas area.

To play cornerback in the Big 12 you need to have confidence and Davis is not lacking in that area. He believes he can be successful and likes the challenge of going up against good receivers.

“I like to be in man coverage,” he said. “I like to be on an island by myself. It's me against whoever. I feel like I'll win. I guess the best part of my game.”

Jones sold Davis that he will get that opportunity at Kansas.

“They play a lot of man,” Davis said. “They play against some of the top receivers. They’re going to get me a lot of looks. It's going to be just like home.”

Davis isn’t going to waste any time getting out and starting official visits. The NCAA is allowing the June contact period to open and let recruits get in front of college coaches for the first since the pandemic started.

He plans to visit Colorado June 2-4 and follow that with an official visit to Kansas.

“I'm looking forward to just seeing how good the school is,” Davis said. “I want to see what it has to offer for me. And of course, getting with the staff, and meeting all the coaches.”

As Davis starts his visits, he wants to find a staff that can help him in different ways beyond football. He wants a chance to showcase what he can do on defense.

“When it comes to a school and the area, I don't really care about that,” he said. “I'm looking for a coach that not only helps me on the field, but off the field. Someone that can help me with life in general. I'm looking for a good competitive conference where I get a lot of passes.”

The next school that could get a visit is SMU. Davis, who goes by A.J., said he has been hearing the most from Kansas, SMU, Colorado, Baylor, and Washington State.