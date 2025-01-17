KU hires Oregon's Matt Ulmer as the new volleyball coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Matt Ulmer, a proven winner at the highest level with a track record of successful player development, postseason triumphs and elite recruiting, has been named the seventh head coach in Kansas volleyball history, Director of Athletics Travis Goff announced Friday. Ulmer, who has served as the head coach at Oregon since 2017, signed a six-year contract that will go through the 2030 season.

“In bringing Coach Ulmer to KU, we have paired one of the premier coaches in the game with one of the premier programs in the country,” Goff said. “Thanks to a strong foundation, history of success and our demonstrated commitment to volleyball, there was exceptional interest in this position from some of the most accomplished coaches in the sport. Matt stood alone due to his elite track record, impeccable reputation, devotion to developing student-athletes and his vision for an even brighter future for Kansas volleyball. We are confident he will carry on the tradition that Ray Bechard established in his 27 seasons as our passionate leader.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Matt, his wife, Kara, and their children, Camden, Harper, Harlow and Easton, to the Jayhawk family.”

Ulmer, who became the youngest coach in volleyball history to win a national championship when he guided Long Beach State to a beach volleyball title in 2013, comes to Lawrence following a fruitful eight-season tenure with the Oregon Ducks. During his time at Oregon, Ulmer compiled a .683 winning percentage (166-77), while leading his team to seven NCAA Tournament appearances. He reached three Elite Eights, five Sweet 16s and won at least one game in six of the program’s seven postseason appearances. He became more successful as his tenure progressed with the Ducks winning at least 22 matches in each of their last four seasons with a pair of Elite Eight appearances, one Sweet 16 and serving as NCAA Regional hosts three times in that span.

Under his leadership, Oregon finished inside the Top 10 of the AVCA Division I Poll in each of the last three seasons and has advanced to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in all three seasons.

“I’d like to thank Chancellor Girod, Travis Goff and Nicole Corcoran for giving my family and I this opportunity to lead Kansas volleyball,” Ulmer said. “We are humbled and blessed to have the chance to continue what Coach Bechard and the alumni have built. The character and grit that Kansas volleyball shows year in-and-year-out is something that every program should strive for. My staff and I are ready to give our all for the future success of Jayhawk volleyball. I’m beyond excited to get to Lawrence and meet the team, start practice and get better every day. I can’t wait to hear the ‘Rock Chalk Jayhawk’ chants in Horejsi!

“The past 11 seasons in Eugene have given us memories and relationships that will last forever. Thank you Rob Mullens, Val Johnson, Lisa Peterson and all of the past and current Ducks for being our extended family.”

Ulmer arrived at Oregon in 2014 as an assistant coach, before being promoted to associate head coach in 2016. The following season, Ulmer was named the seventh head coach in program history. Prior to his time in Eugene, Ulmer worked at Long Beach State from 2009-13, serving as the head women’s beach volleyball coach in 2013 and an assistant coach for the indoor team for all five seasons. He also served as a volunteer assistant at Long Beach State from 2007-08.

During his time at Oregon, Ulmer elevated the program and won at an unprecedented rate. He posted five seasons of 22 wins or more, after the program produced four such seasons in the 30 years prior to his tenure. Over his final five seasons with the Ducks, Oregon went 116-34 and qualified for the NCAA Tournament each season.

This past season, Ulmer and the Ducks went 24-8 on the season and 14-6 in Big 10 play, advancing to the Sweet 16. The program hosted an NCAA regional, beating High Point and No. 20 TCU, before falling at No. 1 Pittsburgh in five sets and finishing No. 10 in the final AVCA poll. The 2024 campaign followed one of the most successful seasons in program history in 2023. Ulmer’s squad went 29-6 and made a second-straight appearance in the Elite Eight. Ulmer and Oregon spent the entire season inside the AVCA Top 10 and finished the year No. 7 in the poll.

In 2022, Oregon went 26-6 and 17-3 in the Pac-12, setting a new program record for conference wins in a season. The Ducks hosted the first two rounds of the tournament, before topping No. 7 Nebraska in five sets in the Sweet 16. Oregon’s run came to an end in a five-set thriller in the Elite Eight against No. 4 Louisville. Ulmer’s team finished No. 7 in the final AVCA poll of the season.

The 2021 season marked Ulmer’s fourth trip to the NCAA Tournament and featured five wins over ranked opponents, including the program’s first-ever season sweep of Stanford and a straight-set win over Penn State. Ulmer led the team to a 15-5 mark and a spot in the Sweet 16 of the tournament in the 2021 spring season, which was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ulmer also led his team to the NCAA Tournament in each of his first two seasons, advancing to the second round in 2017 and taking the program to the Elite Eight in his second season in 2018.

A hallmark of Ulmer’s success in Eugene was his player development, evidenced by the accolades and professional careers of his student-athletes. Ulmer helped produce a pair of first-team AVCA All-Americans in Hannah Pukis (2023) and Brooke Nuneviller (2022). In 2023, Oregon had three student-athletes selected to the top three AVCA All-American teams, marking the fourth time in program history and third time under Ulmer the Ducks achieved that. In addition, Oregon has 16 former players – all of whom played for Ulmer – currently playing professionally.

During his seven seasons at Long Beach State, Ulmer’s tenure was highlighted by leading the 49ers to a beach volleyball national championship in 2013, becoming the youngest head coach ever to win a Division I men’s or women’s volleyball championship. He flourished coaching beach volleyball, coaching five athletes who have won FIVB medals and four who have made main draws in AVP events. He has also coached four beach All-Americans.

Ulmer’s success hasn’t been limited to winning on the court. Under his guidance, student-athletes earned 12 Pac-12 All-Academic honors at Oregon and 28 Big West All-Academic awards during his Long Beach State tenure.

Ulmer, who has worked with USA Volleyball Select A1, has also been honored with the Long Beach Century Club Ernie Pollman Award, recognizing an individual who impacted the community’s youth through sports. He was also named to the AVCA’s “Thirty Under 30” in 2012.

Prior to his coaching career, Ulmer played collegiately at Carthage College, where he served as a setter. He helped lead the team to two National Championship appearances, and was named a first-team D-III All-American as a senior. While at Carthage, Ulmer was also an assistant coach for the women’s team from 2002-06.

Ulmer graduated from Carthage in 2006, before earning his Master’s degree from Carthage in 2008. He and his wife, Kara, have four children, Camden (11), Harper (9), Harlow (3) and Easton (1).