Armaj Reed-Adams could write a book and sell his secrets and a lot of people would buy it. Not many people lose a lot of weight and are then told to put some of it back on.

When he first reported to Kansas as a true freshman, he was slightly under 400 pounds and knew he had to make an adjustment to play football in the Big 12.

He put a lot of work in with the strength and conditioning staff, but his best advice came from his father.

“I did what my dad told me,” Reed-Adams said. “He told me to change my lifestyle, don't think of it as a diet. That really changed things, and I had great people around me. Even when I did want to slip up or go get a cookie or something, I had great roommates and teammates around that helped me out.”