“I liked how laid-back Lawrence was and it wasn’t too much,” Brooks said. “It kind of reminded me of Alabama that’s why I liked the place so much.”

Over the weekend the Jayhawks got a visit from Dylan Brooks , who entered the transfer portal from Auburn. Brooks, who is originally from Handley High School in Alabama, said it reminded him of his home state.

Lonnie Phelps announced he was leaving a year early for the NFL and that made filling his position an important part of spring recruiting.

When the Kansas coaching staff started with the transfer portal in the spring it was well-known they were going after defensive ends.

When Brooks was at Handley, he helped them to a state title. He was an all-state selection and earned a four-star ranking. Brooks was ranked the eighth best strongside defensive end in the nation.

Last season at Auburn he played in nine games before entering the transfer portal. Kansas defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu started recruiting Brooks and convinced him to take an official visit.

“He’s a good energy guy,” Brooks said of Onatolu. “A person that I think will tell the truth and will push all his players.”

Brooks took his first official visit to Florida Atlantic, where he has a connection with his former position coach. Roc Bellantoni was the defensive ends coach at Auburn before taking the defensive coordinator job at FAU.

“I like FAU a lot,” he said. “My coach at Auburn is the DC there and me and him have a good relationship.”

Brooks is expected to choose a school soon and report to his future school next month. He is still working through the recruiting process but knows what he is looking for.

“Somewhere I can be developed, challenged and grow as a person, and also a place I can see myself playing at,” he said.