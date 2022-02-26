Baylor analyst gives his breakdown of matchup
JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Kevin Lonnquist, publisher of SicEmSports.com to get his thoughts on Saturday's showdown in Waco.Q: The last game was lopsided between these two teams. Baylor is a p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news