JayhawkSlant - Ben Easters ready to enroll early at Kansas

When Ben Easters started his senior season, it would be fair to say he was labeled a drop-back quarterback. But during the season that changed. He started to run more even on quarterback designed plays.

Adding that element to his game helped have a successful senior year.

“I feel like I played well,” Easters said. “I was really happy to add more running and showing mobility. You and I talked about it before, but I was able to become a little more mobile this year and show off that I'm not just a sit back in the pocket kind of guy. I can move around if I need to.”

Easters helped Brownsburg to an 8-2 record and placing fifth in the final state poll. It was a good senior season although he would have liked to advance further in the state playoffs.

“Senior year was awesome,” he said. “Over the quarantine, we had a lot of senior led workouts and stuff like that. So, we had a lot of senior camaraderie and leadership come out that I've never seen in a team that I played on. We had a lot of leaders and were focused.

“Obviously, it didn't end like we wanted it to, but I've never felt closer to a team than I did this past year. That was really awesome. It's been a great season. We won on national TV and we beat our rival twice. Obviously, we couldn't come out on top at the end, but it was a great season, great year. I love all my teammates and coaches.”