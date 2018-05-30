When it comes to college football coaching you will find very few with the experience and travels of Bill Miller.

Miller has coached under the likes of Nick Saban, Jimmy Johnson, Dirk Koetter, Jimbo Fisher and many other head coaches. In 2009 Miller joined Mark Mangino’s staff for one season before leaving to be the assistant head coach for Jerry Kill at Minnesota.

So when the phone call came from David Beaty to make a return to Kansas this season it didn’t take Miller very long to make a decision.

“Being born in Hutchison and having the opportunity to come back particularly with some guys that I’ve known for a long time I was very excited,” Miller said.

As a Kansas native Miller has established a good reputation as a recruiter in the area and made many friends over the years.

“With David (Beaty) we go back quite a ways,” Miller said. “It is a good deal and I have a lot of friends here too. I have always loved this place and the people who are associated with it. It is a great deal for me. I have a lot of friends here in the state. Having a chance to work with David I felt would be a great situation.”

Miller inherited a linebacker group that returns most of the two-deep. He used the spring to get to know them more and liked what he saw from his unit.

“I really like the group of linebackers that I am working with,” Miller said. “I have seen a group that has been challenged. David has done a great job challenging these kids. There are all kinds of personalities on a football team and he has unified these kids about the mission at hand.

“I think we’re building off of that. Football is no different than anything else in life, it is the attitude that you bring to it. I think our guys have a little attitude and are ready to go out and prove some people wrong.”

Miller started his college football career as a player at Hutchinson Community College. Over 40 years later he is starting his second stint as the linebackers coach at Kansas.

“I promise you our staff is outstanding,” Miller said. “Just being in the meeting room every day with Clint has been great. David has been outstanding for me. This will be 40 years in coaching and it has all come full circle.”