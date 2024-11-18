Bill Self: "We are excited about Bryson (Tiller)"

On Saturday morning, Bryson Tiller, the 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward from Overtime Elite, put an end to his recruitment. Down to Kansas, Georgia Tech, Auburn, and Indiana, Tiller, the No. 21 ranked player in the 2025 class, gave the nod to Bill Self and the Jayhawks.

Minutes after going public with his decision, Tiller, a four-star prospect, talked about why he selected Kansas.

“I’m very excited to commit to a school,” said Bryson Tiller after announcing for Kansas on Saturday. “KU's a great school. I'm ready to get to work. I trusted the coaches there and they trusted me. It's going to be fun.”

Long ago, Tiller, the No. 8 ranked small forward in the 2025 class, became a top priority for Self and his staff. A player who has the ability to score from all three levels and is extremely skilled, Tiller should step in and provide an immediate impact next season.

Back in early August, Jason Jordan had this to say about Tiller.

“Expect Tiller to come out guns blazing to remind the country of his capabilities,” said Jordan. “Injuries have plagued the 6-foot-9 forward over the last few months, and he dropped eight spots to No. 14 overall (No. 21 now) in the Rivals150 as a result. Still, Tiller has one of the most complete games in the class with three-level scoring ability paired with strength, ability, and athleticism.

“Tiller will likely be looking to make a statement in this one as he eyes his return to the top 10 and beyond,” he added.

Tiller, who has a 7-foot-3 wingspan, is a native of Atlanta, Ga. Currently, he is in his third season at Overtime Elite (OTE) after playing his high school freshman season at Pace Academy in Atlanta.

Recently, while playing for Overtime Elite (City Reapers), Tiller was named to the All-OTE Second Team in 2023-24 after averaging close to a double-double with 12.2 points and 9.4 rebounds to go along with 1.6 blocked shots per game.

Tiller, in the 2024 playoffs, took his game to another level, averaging 15.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game, while shooting 50 percent from the field. He recorded seven double-doubles during the 2023-24 season.

"We are excited about Bryson," said Self. "We feel like he's a top 10 player in this class that hasn't had a chance to play the last six months with an ankle injury. His upside is undeniable, and he's been well-trained. Bryson provides a versatility for us that he can play some five, but he can also play the four, very similar to the way KJ (Adams) has in his career.

"This was another good get for us," Self continued. "KT (Kurtis Townsend) was the point man on Bryson, and he has been recruiting him going back to Bryson's sophomore year."