Borland talks safeties, linebacker's room, and more

Spring ball welcomes familiar faces almost every season, but KU defense coordinator Brian Borland has some key tools at his disposal as he pieces together his defense during the first true offseason of his career in Lawrence.

Borland was faced with a challenging scenario in 2021. Arriving just last April, he was handed arguably one of the toughest jobs in the Big 12. But between a near-dozen returning defenders and an impressive transfer class, Borland’s pleased with the current list in his hand.

“I’m happy with the guys that are here,” Borland said. “They’re doing a good job of coaching. We’re just playing on edges a little bit more. One of the things we needed to do last year got off the ball better, more vertically, reset the line of scrimmage better than we did. I think we put guys in probably a better position to that.”

A clear leader on the defensive side, returning senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. will need to be paired up with another safety this fall. Borland gave some high praise of last season’s Big 12 leading tackler (113) and hinted at the job description to run alongside Logan.

“Kenny’s rock-solid, he’s a physical player,” Borland said. “He’s got things that he’s going to excel at. His counterpart would probably be a guy that would play a little bit more to the field, in space, be able to match up well and run well with slot receivers and things like that.”

Name dropping three sophomore candidates for the second safety spot, Borland said OJ Burroughs, Edwin White-Schultz, and Jason Gilliom could all be trusted with filling in that gap.