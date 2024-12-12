WATCH: Bill Self talks N.C. State, Shakeel Moore, and more

No. 1 Kansas trailed by as many as 24 points before falling at Missouri, 76-67, on Sunday.
Kansas has not found its identity early in the 2024-25 season. Its led to two straight road losses, most recently at MU.
After No. 1 Kansas lost at Missouri, 76-67, Bill Self met with the media.
David Coit and KJ Adams met with the media after Kansas lost at Missouri, 76-67, on Sunday.
Kansas went on a big run in the second half but couldn't complete the comeback, losing to Missouri 76-67.
