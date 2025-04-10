Published Apr 10, 2025
Watch: The defensive ends talk on Thursday
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

On Thursday the defensive ends had their day to meet with the media. Watch Dean Miller, Justice Finkley, Bai Jobe, and Dak Brinkley.

They talked about spring football, competition among the group and several more topics,

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings