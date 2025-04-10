Watch: The defensive ends talk on Thursday

On Thursday the defensive ends had their day to meet with the media. Watch Dean Miller, Justice Finkley, Bai Jobe, and Dak Brinkley.
They talked about spring football, competition among the group and several more topics,
After landing Flory Bidunga, Tre White, and Jayden Dawson from the portal, what's next for Kansas?
Ben Wenzel talked about his visit to Kansas and what stood out. He will return in June for an official visit.
Kansas leads the Big 12 in home runs and walks, and the offense's approach has been a key factor in its success.
Aaron Thomas is one of the hottest linemen in the country and the four-star prospect talks about his visit to Kansas.
Kansas snapped a nine-game winning streak after surrendering two runs in the eighth to lose 7-5 to Nebraska on Tuesday.
