“All of the coaching staff does a really good job of making all the recruits, especially me, feel welcomed,” Schmelzle said. “I feel like they did a really good job.”

He was on campus in April, but the official visit gave him a closer look at the KU program. He said one thing that stood out was how welcome the recruits feel on their visit.

That is the most since the 2023 class and Schmelzle was a priority for the coaching staff after they offered him in April.

The Kansas coaching staff has focused on getting in-state players. On Sunday Brandon Schmelzle announced he committed to the Jayhawks giving them two recruits from the Sunflower State in the 2025 class.

Schmelzle got the same feeling from the players. His host was linebacker Cole Mondi who is from Lawrence High. He saw the culture that Lance Leipold has instilled in the program.

“He did a really good job of showing me around and just making me feel welcome, too,” Schmelzle said. “It just showed kind of showed more in depth of what the culture is and how they embody that. He shared some good stories and showed me around and I also had some good times with the other players and we all kind of clicked. It felt really nice and felt very welcomed.”

There has been talk about what position the staff is recruiting Schmelzle to play. There was speculation it could be safety or linebacker, and he confirmed it is safety.

“I had a meeting with Coach Borland yesterday, and it is definitely a safety position,” he said. “He really hasn't said anything about linebacker, but it all kind of depends if I grow and how much weight I put on. As of right now, they want me as a safety.”

Borland handled much of the recruiting for Schmelzle.

“Coach Boland is a great guy,” he said. “He's done a really good job from the first time that we started talking and we've grown our relationship pretty well and I'm excited to be coached by him. He's got some really good knowledge.”

Schmelzle could end up as one of the most decorated 8-man football players in Kansas history. Last year he was selected the Sports in Kansas 8-man II Defensive Player of the Year. Axtell has won 39 straight games and looking to win their fourth straight title. Last season he recorded 10 interceptions and is seven away from setting the 8-Man career record.

“It is a big relief to commit,” he said. “It's crazy. You make that decision and then you realize now all the hard work starts and you’ve got to get ready. Now you have to get focused because it is all starting.”