Brian Dilworth meets with Jordan Peterson, will visit KU

“Kansas started recruiting me two months ago after the first signing day, around December,” Dilworth said. “They started talking to me and then my coach, Coach Jones, also was talking to me about Kansas. I would text with Coach Peterson and talk with him, and he sounded like a great person.”

The Jayhawks started to recruit Dilworth when Jordan Peterson took over as the cornerbacks coach. Peterson started talking with his head coach at Chaminade Madonna and building a relationship with Dilworth.

The Kansas coaching staff is close to wrapping up what would be the early signing period for the 2022 class. One of the main positions they are focused on is finding a cornerback and this weekend they will get a chance to host Brian Dilworth from Florida.

On Tuesday Peterson finally got a chance to meet with Dilworth for an in-home visit with his family.

“He was just telling me about the school and how they will use me in the different positions,” Dilworth said. “I could play nickel or corner with my body frame and stuff like that. Just telling me how to use me in the program and the season. As we went from there to just chatting it up a little bit because it was my first time seeing him.”

Peterson told him he likes his coverage skills after breaking down his film.

“He me likes how I track the ball, being able to run with somebody all around,” he said. “He liked my pass breakups, and catching kicks, turning over the game and stuff like that.”

Dilworth will take an official visit to Kansas this weekend. There are only a few visit weekends left and he will make a decision soon.

“I’m looking for a great time,” he said. “I want to get in and know the coaches more and meet some of the players. I heard they just got back to school, and I want to see the atmosphere of the school.”

Early in the recruiting process Dilworth picked up offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, Miami, FL, North Carolina State, Penn State, and many others. He gave a verbal commitment to Auburn in 2020 but opened his recruiting last year.

He has been going through recruiting for a while and knows what he is looking for in a school.

“Just the atmosphere and a place that makes me feel I could be home back in Florida,” he said. “I’m looking for coaches that treat me like a person on and off the field and teach me lessons that I need to learn on and off the field. I’m looking for somewhere where I bond with everyone that has a family community.”