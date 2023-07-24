“It has been great being around him,” Hayes said. “Each time I go up there, I learn more and more about him, and not just like him on the field, but him off the field. I learn about his family, just building a great connection there.”

Hayes picked up an offer from Kansas after turning in a 40 time in the 4.3 range. When he attended the junior day, it gave him a chance to spend more time around wide receivers coach Terry Samuel.

Two of his trips this summer were to Lawrence for a football camp and later for a junior day event.

Between attending football camps and playing on a traveling baseball team, the Maize (Kan.) athlete still has a few more events before he turns his attention to his high school football season.

The Kansas staff hosted several of the top 2025 recruits during their junior day.

“There were some pretty big-name recruits there,” Hayes said. “I mean, there were kids from all over, honestly. I thought there was going to be mostly kids from Kansas, but some came from a pretty good distance. And I met some new faces. I love to talk with new people.

"We toured the campus, got the uniform photo shoot, had some great barbecue, and just got to talk with players that are on the team currently and then just to build more of a relationship with the coaches.”

Hayes grew up playing running back and made the transition to wide receiver last season. Last year the Jayhawks signed three receivers in the 2023 class. Hayes got an opportunity to talk with them about their experience at KU.

“They talked about why they think it's such a great place,” he said. “There were some early enrollments that were in the ‘23 class that were there, and just talked about why they committed there. And their relationship with Coach Samuel, and how he cares about each one of the guys.”

Hayes’ recruiting picked up after his performance at the Kansas summer camp. Once the word about his 40 time made the rounds, he saw the interest increase.

“Ever since that first camp at KU, my summer's been a little different,” he said. “I've definitely got to know a lot of new coaches, talked to a lot of new people, and it's been a truly great experience. And also with baseball, it's just been so busy.”

He plans to take a trip to Ole Miss this week and a visit to Kansas State for a junior day event. He holds offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, and Iowa State.