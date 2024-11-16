Bryson Tiller: "Kansas is a great school"

Kansas head coach Bill Self added a big piece to his 2025 recruiting class on Saturday morning when 4-star small forward Bryson Tiller chose the Jayhawks during a commitment ceremony at Overtime Elite in Atlanta where Tiller plays his prep ball.





Tiller is ranked No. 21 overall nationally by Rivals and is the No. 8-ranked small forward prospect in the country. He chose Kansas over other top-four finalists, Georgia Tech, Auburn, and Indiana, as well as close to 15 other schools that offered.





Tiller had this to say about Kansas back in October after the talented prospect cut his list down to his top four.





"I think any school I go to, saying this humbly, I feel like I'd be alright anywhere,” said Tiller. “Kansas is a great school, great history, great culture, great head coach as well. They have a nice system."





Tiller joins two others in the Jayhawks' 2025 class so far, including fellow OTE product Samis Calderon (forward) who pledged to Kansas on Wednesday. The class also includes No. 3-ranked national prospect and No. 1 ranked shooting guard Darryn Peterson, a five-star from Prolific Prep in Napa, California.