Bryson Tiller signs with Kansas

Power forward Bryson Tiller has signed a financial aid agreement to play men’s basketball at Kansas, KU head coach Bill Self announced today. Tiller is KU’s third signee during the early signing period joining Samis Calderon and Darryn Peterson.

At 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, Tiller has a 7-foot-3 wingspan. The Atlanta native is in his third season at Overtime Elite (OTE) after playing his high school freshman season at Pace Academy in Atlanta.

A five-star recruit, Tiller is currently ranked No. 20 by 247Sports.com, No. 21 by Rivals, No. 23 by On3.com and No. 26 by ESPN100.

"We are excited about Bryson," said Self. "We feel like he's a top 10 player in this class that hasn't had a chance to play the last six months with an ankle injury. His upside is undeniable, and he's been well-trained. Bryson provides a versatility for us that he can play some five, but he can also play the four, very similar to the way KJ (Adams) has in his career.

"This was another good get for us," Self continued. "KT (Kurtis Townsend) was the point man on Bryson and he has been recruiting him going back to Bryson's sophomore year."

Tiller plays for the City Reapers and was named to the All-OTE Second Team in 2023-24, where he averaged nearly a double-double with 12.2 points and 9.4 rebounds to go along with 1.6 blocked shots per game. In the 2024 playoffs, Tiller elevated his game, averaging 15.6 points to go along with 8.1 rebounds, 1.4 blocked shots, and shooting 50 percent from the field. He recorded seven double-doubles during the 2023-24 season.

In 2022-23, the City Reapers won the OTE championship and Tiller averaged 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds with five double-doubles during the regular season.

Tiller played AAU basketball for Atlanta Xpress and is coached by Winfred Jordan.

Calderon also competes in the OTE program for the Cold Hearts team.

Kansas Men's Basketball Nov. 2024 Signees

Samis Calderon – 6-8, 200, F, Espirito Santo, Brazil (Overtime Elite)

Darryn Peterson – 6-5, 195, G, Canton, Ohio (Prolific Prep [Calif.])

Bryson Tiller – 6-10, 240, F, Atlanta, Ga. (Overtime Elite)